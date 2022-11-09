Brush fire near Buford Highway and Lenox sends heavy black smoke into air

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the Buckhead area.

The fire started near a homeless encampment near Buford Highway and Lenox Road. The Lenox Place apartments are also in that area.

Some lanes of Buford Highway between North Druid Hills Road and Lenox may be shut down in response to the fire. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

