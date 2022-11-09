Brush fire near Buford Highway and Lenox sends heavy black smoke into air

BUFORD HIGHWAY FIRE
BUFORD HIGHWAY FIRE(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in the Buckhead area.

The fire started near a homeless encampment near Buford Highway and Lenox Road. The Lenox Place apartments are also in that area.

Some lanes of Buford Highway between North Druid Hills Road and Lenox may be shut down in response to the fire. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing Republican nominee Herschel Walker for the U.S. Senate seat in...
Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker Senate runoff: What you need to know
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
Bruce Thompson
Republican Bruce Thompson elected Georgia’s new labor commissioner
Average Joe
Background actors sought for BET+ series ‘Average Joe’