Cirque Italia coming to North Point Mall Nov. 17 to 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit will travel to Alpharetta’s North Point Mall for a short time from Nov. 17 to 20.

The circus will take attendees back to the 1950s “when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era,” with master jugglers, low wire fanatics and a wheel of death.

The circus will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18, 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.