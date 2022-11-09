Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district

Democrat Val Almonord defeated in attempt to unseat GOP congressman
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern suburbs of Columbus, including a sliver of Columbus itself.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta News First has teams of reporters across the metro area, covering Georgia's historic...
ELECTION DAY LIVE BLOG | Georgia re-elects several congressional representatives
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
Lucy McBath re-elected in Georgia’s 7th district
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson
Hank Johnson wins re-election in Georgia’s 4th district
The Georgia congresswoman told the Rome Tribune that she’s grateful Perry Greene made her a mom.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia’s 14th district