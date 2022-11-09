Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district
Democrat Val Almonord defeated in attempt to unseat GOP congressman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district.
Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections
Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms.
Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections
Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern suburbs of Columbus, including a sliver of Columbus itself.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.