Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district.

Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms.

Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern suburbs of Columbus, including a sliver of Columbus itself.

