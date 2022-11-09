FIRST ALERT: Breezy today; Heavy rain, gusty winds Thursday night through Friday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the 60s and a breezy, east wind.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 67°

Normal high - 66°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with cooler highs in the 60s, instead of the 80s we saw the last few days. It will be breezy with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph, but not strong enough for a wind advisory.

Tuesday in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT on Friday for rain, wind

Rain from Tropical Storm Nicole will move into north Georgia Thursday evening with the heaviest rain expected Thursday night and Friday morning. Gusty winds will accompany the rain, so you Friday morning commute will be impacted by Nicole.

The rain will move out of north Georgia during the afternoon Friday with dry weather by Friday evening.

FIRST ALERT this weekend for cold

It’ll be dry this weekend, but much colder! Highs will only climb into the 50s over the weekend with a freeze expected in much of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning.

