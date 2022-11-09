Former Clarke County officer arrested for relationship with inmate

Karen Amaya
Karen Amaya(Clarke County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Clarke County detention officer has been arrested and charged with violation of oath of office.

Karen Amaya was arrested and charged with violation of oath of office after turning herself in Wednesday afternoon. She is accused of having an “inappropriate” relationship with an inmate at the Clarke County Jail.

Sheriff John Q. Williams said, “the Sheriff’s Office has a sworn duty to uphold the law. The trust of the public we serve is critical to that mission. I will not tolerate conduct that damages that trust.”

Amaya was placed on administrative leave in October and fired Nov. 7.

