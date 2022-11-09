Gainesville man arrested for stealing from elderly woman, possession of guns and marijuana

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gainesville man has been charged with a long list of crimes related to the theft of funds from an elderly Hall County woman and possession of guns and drugs, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Dillion Ross Stowers, 28, is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from an 82-year-old woman. He was arrested at his home on Highway 52 on Monday. When deputies arrived at Stowers’ residence, he was hiding in a closet. During a search of his property, they found 35 weapons, including one with an altered serial number.

Stowers was also found in possession of 9-1/2 pounds of processed marijuana with a street value of approximately $45,000. They also seized several THC vape cartridges and a small quantity of Schedule IV drugs.

Stowers faces the following charges:

Exploitation of an elderly person

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (35 counts)

Criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of THC oil with the intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule IV drugs

The suspect remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

HALL COUNTY GUNS (HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

HALL COUNTY DRUGS (HALL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.