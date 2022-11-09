Gen. John King elected Georgia’s insurance, fire safety commissioner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gen. John King, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Jim Beck, was elected in his own right Tuesday night as Georgia’s insurance and fire commissioner.

King defeated Democrat Janice Laws Robinson, who herself came within about 130,000 votes of winning the job in 2018.

Instead, Robinson lost to Beck, who is now serving a seven-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of stealing more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association from 2012 to 2019.

King, a former Atlanta police officer and chief of police for Doraville, is Georgia’s first Hispanic statewide official in history. He also served as a major general in the U.S. Army National Guard.

