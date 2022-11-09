Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr leading in re-election bid

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Attorney General Chris Carr was on his way to re-election late Tuesday night, leading Democratic former state senator Jen Jordan’s campaign in her bid to oust the state’s chief law enforcement officer.

As of 11:30 p.m., with 88% of the vote reporting, Carr was leading Jordan by a margin of 52-46%.

Carr was first appointed to the position by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016,, following Sam Olens’ resignation to become president of Kennesaw State University. Carr completed Olens’ unexpired term and won election in his own right in 2018.

In 2017, Jordan won a special election to Georgia’s 6th Senate district, flipping a Republican seat that includes portions of Fulton and Cobb counties.

