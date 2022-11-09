Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, TCU

Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Bulldogs rise from three to one was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers.

Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost. That cleared the way for changes in the top four.

Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three.

TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.