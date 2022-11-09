Georgia is new CFP No. 1, followed by Ohio St, Michigan, TCU

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman...
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, left, fumbles as he is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Tennessee recovered the ball and avoided a safety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Georgia was the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Bulldogs rise from three to one was no surprise after their dominant victory against the previously top-ranked Volunteers.

Clemson, which was No. 4 in the selection committee’s first rankings last week, also lost. That cleared the way for changes in the top four.

Ohio State stayed at two. The Buckeyes’ Big Ten rival, Michigan moved up from five to three.

TCU jumped three spots to No. 4, putting the nation’s four unbeatens at the top of the rankings.

Tennessee fell to No. 5.

