Georgia man bikes more than 5K miles to raise money for local non-profit

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cycling an hour or two is one thing. How would you feel about biking more than 5,000 miles? A Georgia man did just that. He tells Atlanta News First, each mile had a purpose.

“I am definitely drawn to the introspection that comes from suffering,” said mountain biker, Eddie O’Dea, laughing.

He wants the struggle.

“I have gotten very comfortable with being uncomfortable,” said Eddie.

Eddie is a mountain biker who has put his love of discomfort to good use. He has set speed records on the 350-mile Trans North Georgia Route, the 313-mile Huracan 300 Route through central Florida and the 376-mile Stagecoach 400 route through California.

“That exploring of really, how far can I push myself and where those limits are is a game I have been playing over 20 years now,” said Eddie.

He just hit another milestone in the biking community. He just completed a 5,960-mile adventure along the new, Eastern Divide Trail; starting in Canada, and ending in Key West, Florida. It took him 78 days.

“Dealing with so many unknowns. Being the first person to do this route, there wasn’t anyone else to ask how do you go about doing this?...You just have to wake up every day and say, ‘Today might be the hardest day I have ever had on a bike,” said Eddie.

Eddie was biking those grueling miles for a cause. He is on the board at Georgia Cycling Association. The nonprofit is passionate about giving kids access to the mountain biking world, no matter their parents financial status.

“We don’t want any child to be turned away from participating in a program,” said Kenny Griffin, Executive Director at Georgia Cycling Association.

This year alone they have partnered with Georgia schools to get more than eleven hundred kids on the trails.

Eddie has already raised $45,000, and while his Eastern Divide Trail adventure is over, he is hoping the fundraising is not.

