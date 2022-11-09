Gwinnett County holding Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Nov. 10

(KWCH)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Nov. 10.

The Sheriff’s Office donated over 50 tons of food to more than 3,000 people last year. The office gave away turkeys, hams, roasters and other Thanksgiving staples. This year’s goal is to more than double the number of families served.

The giveaway will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds from noon to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Children's March, Atlanta
Atlanta children spend Election Day marching, encouraging adults to vote
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff, was best known as a member of the hip-hop...
Tickets to Takeoff’s Celebration of Life at State Farm Arena sold out
Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation is trying to make sure that the people they work with,...
Visually-impaired Georgians prepare to hit the polls
A total of 250 bikes were assembled Saturday for the Southside Toys for Tots drive in Coweta...
Community comes together, assembles 250 bikes for Toys for Tots in Coweta Co.