Gwinnett County holding Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Nov. 10

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is holding its 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway Nov. 10.

The Sheriff’s Office donated over 50 tons of food to more than 3,000 people last year. The office gave away turkeys, hams, roasters and other Thanksgiving staples. This year’s goal is to more than double the number of families served.

The giveaway will be held at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds from noon to 5 p.m.

