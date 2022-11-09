Hank Johnson wins re-election in Georgia’s 4th district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson won re-election to Congress on Tuesday night.

Johnson, a Democrat, defeated Republican Jonathan Chavez in Georgia’s heavily Democratic 4th district.

Johnson was first elected to the seat in 2007. Georgia’s majority Black 4th district includes many of Atlanta’s inner eastern suburbs, including Conyers, Covington, Decatur, Lilburn, and Lithonia.

