Homeless man shot at gas station overnight, gunman still at large

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An active search is underway for the person who shot a homeless man at a gas station overnight in northeast Atlanta.

It happened at the Chevron in the 100 block of Ponce de Leon. Police say the homeless man was shot several times in the torso and chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was walking up to the gas station when he was shot and did not know the shooter.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

