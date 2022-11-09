Investigation underway after teen found shot in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. When they arrived in that area, they found a 16-year-old male victim who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Atlanta PD’s preliminary investigation indicates that the victim may have sustained his injury in the area of Decatur Street SE & Kimball Way SE.

Investigators say the victim has provided limited information to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta PD or Crime Stoppers.

