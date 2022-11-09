Links to November election results for every county in Georgia
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are many counties in the state of Georgia and many races of interest to the residents of those counties.
You can find an interactive map and list of every county on the State of Georgia’s website just by clicking here.
You can also find results for all the big races in Georgia by clicking here.
