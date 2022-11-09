Lucy McBath re-elected in Georgia’s 7th district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Having first had to defeat a fellow Democrat earlier this year, Lucy McBath was re-elected to Congress Tuesday night in Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections

McBath defeated Republican Mark Gonsalves in the Democratic-leaning district.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

Due to the 2022 census, Georgia legislative leaders were required to redraw all of the state’s legislative and congressional maps. Prior to redistricting, McBath represented the 6th district.

But the state’s GOP-led legislature redrew the district’s boundaries to make it more Republican leaning. McBath and fellow Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux were redrawn into the same district, and McBath defeated Bourdeaux earlier this year into the latter’s 7th district. McBath defeated Bourdeaux in this year’s May Democratic primary.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

The district includes portions of the northeast metro Atlanta and covers most of Gwinnett County and part of Forsyth County.

McBath ran for the House in 2018 and defeated Republican incumbent Karen Handel.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.