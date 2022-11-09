Mableton votes to become Georgia’s newest city

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has a new city.

On Tuesday, 24,830 voters cast their ballots on whether Cobb County’s Mableton community should become a city. That verdict was yes, with 53% of voters approving of the measure, compared to 47% opposed.

Mableton is an unincorporated area of about 40,000, but it can grow to a city of about 78,000 if it was approved, which it was.

Some worry they’ll be stuck with more taxes while others say a city means tax money that stays in their community.

If approved, the county will continue to provide services such as fire and police.

The proposed city boundaries include all of Mableton and unincorporated parts of Austell and Smyrna, where Deidre White lives.

