Manchester Orchestra partners with Umi Feeds for benefit concert

Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday,...
Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Manchester Orchestra will partner with Umi Feeds for their benefit concert Nov. 18 at the Fox Theatre.

The Umi Feeds food pantry supports Sylvan Middle School in Atlanta’s Capitol View neighborhood. Concert attendees should bring some requested foods and products including applesauce, peanut butter, crackers, and personal hygiene products.

Manchester Orchestra will be supported by Julien Baker, Lunar Vacation, Joy Oladokun, Petey and Leah Wellbaum.

More information, including a full list of requested products, can be found here.

