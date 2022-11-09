Marjorie Taylor Greene wins re-election in Georgia’s 14th district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene won re-election in the 14th district on Tuesday.

Greene, who was first elected in 2020, defeated Libertarian Angela Pence and Democrat Marcus Flowers, who had attracted national funding in an effort to unseat the outspoken Greene.

Greene’s northwest Georgia 14th district includes the cities of Rome, Dalton and Calhoun, and stretches southward to include a western portion of Cobb County.

Greene is a conservative businesswoman and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump. She is also unabashedly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and said she will fight for a secure border.

Flowers was a pro-choice military veteran who said he was running to expand veterans services, create jobs, improve the economy and expand rural broadband.

