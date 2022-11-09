Midterms and mental health: Tips on managing post-election stress

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is headed into a runoff election as the race for US Senate was too close to call Tuesday night. Incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker will face off once again on December 6, leaving plenty of room for political talk over Thanksgiving dinner and voter stress.

A survey published by the American Psychological Association found that nearly 70% of respondents felt that elections are a significant source of stress.

Thriveworks’ Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Shontel Cargill joined Atlanta News First to share some tips on managing your post-midterm stress and juggling politics within your relationships.

