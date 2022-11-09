Mike Collins wins Georgia’s 10th congressional district race

Trucking company owner will replace Jody Hice, who launched an unsuccessful bid for secretary of state
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican Mike Collins defeated Tabitha Johnson-Green in Tuesday’s 2022 Georgia midterm elections.

Collins won Georgia’s 10th congressional district in an open seat after Republican Jody Hice vacated the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful challenge for Georgia’s secretary of state, held by GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

The 10th district is drawn in Georgia’s eastern region, and includes the cities of Athens, Jackson, Milledgeville, Monroe, Winder, Eatonton and Wrightsville, among others.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

Collins defeated Vernon Jones in May’s 10th congressional district primary. Jones has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Interview with Brad Raffensperger
Democrat Bee Nguyen concedes secretary of state bid to incumbent Brad Raffensperger
Georgia's Attorney General, Chris Carr
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr leading in re-election bid
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp wins re-election in nation’s most watched governor’s race
Debate between Warnock and Walker Friday night
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker headed to a runoff in Georgia Senate race