Mike Collins wins Georgia’s 10th congressional district race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican Mike Collins defeated Tabitha Johnson-Green in Tuesday’s 2022 Georgia midterm elections.

Collins won Georgia’s 10th congressional district in an open seat after Republican Jody Hice vacated the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful challenge for Georgia’s secretary of state, held by GOP incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

The 10th district is drawn in Georgia’s eastern region, and includes the cities of Athens, Jackson, Milledgeville, Monroe, Winder, Eatonton and Wrightsville, among others.

Collins defeated Vernon Jones in May’s 10th congressional district primary. Jones has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

