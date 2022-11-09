Missing Newton County woman last seen leaving for work, deputies say

Stephanie Ryan
Stephanie Ryan(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Authorities said 28-year-old Stephanie Ryan left for work on November 5, and did not return home.

Ryan was last seen wearing black plants and a black shirt.

She is described as 5-feet-three-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you see her, please call Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org.

