New Year’s Eve celebration Peach Drop possibly returning to downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta City Council has approved the return of the popular New Year’s Eve Peach Drop celebration in downtown Atlanta.

The previously annual celebration is sponsored by the City of Atlanta and traditionally attracts between 65,000 and 100,000 attendees. It has previously been held at Underground Atlanta on Upper Alabama Street SW. According to the city, the “desire” is for it to return to that location.

The celebration is expected to include performances by nationally-known performers. It is expected to cost the city approximately half a million dollars.

The celebration didn’t take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was also canceled in 2019.

The event temporarily moved to Woodruff Park in 2017 but returned to Underground Atlanta the following year.

More information about the New Year’s Eve celebration will be released at a later date.

