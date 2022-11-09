Nikema Williams wins re-election to Georgia’s 5th congressional district

Republican Christian Zimm lost in a heavily Democratic district.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a victory that was a surprise to no one, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams won re-election to Georgia’s 5th congressional district Tuesday night.

Williams, the incumbent in a heavily Democratic, urban Atlanta district, defeated Republican Christian Zimm in the state’s 2022 midterm elections.

Georgia’s 5th district was represented by the late John Lewis for more than three decades. After Lewis died in 2020, Williams was selected to replace him on the November 2020 ballot.

Williams, who also chairs the Georgia Democratic Party, represents a district that includes almost three-fourths of Atlanta. She was a member of the Georgia State Senate for the 39th district before her congressional campaign.

