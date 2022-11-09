Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker Senate runoff: What you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early voting begins next week in Georgia’s nationally watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Early voting will begin Nov. 14, and runoff election day is Dec. 6.

As of noon Wednesday, Warnock is leading Walker by 55,165 votes. Warnock has 1,937,564 votes and 49.42% of the vote to Walker’s 1,902,399 and 48.52%. Libertarian Chase Oliver has 2% of the vote.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed the runoff in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Under Georgia’s relatively new voting laws adopted in Senate Bill 202, Georgia runoffs take place much sooner than ever before. The law specifies early voting in a runoff should start “as soon as possible” after a primary or general election, and requires in-person early voting the Monday through Friday before the election.

This is the second consecutive Senate race that has gone into a runoff in Georgia. In 2020, both Warnock and Jon Ossoff narrowly defeated their GOP incumbent rivals - Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively - thus sending two Democrats to Georgia’s Senate delegation for the first time in decades.

Those runoffs had the full attention of the nation’s political establishment, as control of the U.S. Senate hung in the balance in the aftermath of 2020′s historically close, highly contentious presidential election.

Numerous polls had both Warnock and Walker effectively tied throughout the late summer and early fall.

