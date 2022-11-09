Regal-Tara to close its doors for good, surprising Atlanta film community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you have ever been to the unique Regal-Tara theater, you may be sad to know that it will soon close its doors for good.

The Tara Theater is an art-house theater located just off Cheshire Bridge Road. For decades, it has been the place to come for movies of all kinds including independent films. The landmark will close this week, with employees finding out about the closure just three days before, they told Atlanta News First.

A spokesperson for Regal sent this statement:

“As part of our real estate optimization strategy, Regal has made the decision to close our Regal Tara theatre as we continue to position our company for long-term growth. We are working to support our employees through this transition, and we thank them for helping to make us the ‘Best Place to Watch a Movie.’

All of our other Regal theatres in Atlanta – including Regal Atlantic Station, Regal Hollywood N-I85, and Regal Perimeter Pointe – remain open and are operating as usual. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests and members at these locations and providing them with the most memorable cinema experiences.”

Patrons can go to another Regal location, but they said the truly unique architecture and style of the Tara, will be something that cannot be duplicated.

