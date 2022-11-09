Republican Bruce Thompson elected Georgia’s new labor commissioner

Incumbent Mark Butler did not seek re-election, creating a campaign for an open seat
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bruce Thompson was elected Georgia’s new labor commissioner on Tuesday, replacing incumbent Mark Butler, who did not run for re-election.

Thompson, a former state legislator, defeated another former lawmaker, Democrat William Boddie.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

Butler became Georgia’s first Republican labor commissioner in 2011. Michael Thurmond, now CEO of DeKalb County, was the last Democrat to hold any statewide constitutional office.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

The position oversees Georgia’s Department of Labor, which administers Georgia’s unemployment insurance and oversee child labor issues, among other responsibilities.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Walker, Warnock heading to a runoff | All precincts reporting in Georgia Senate race
Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor
Trump-backed Burt Jones wins Georgia’s lieutenant governor’s race
FILE - Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks before former President Donald Trump at an...
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Kemp re-elected as Georgia’s governor: What to expect in his next term