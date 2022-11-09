Republican Bruce Thompson elected Georgia’s new labor commissioner

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bruce Thompson was elected Georgia’s new labor commissioner on Tuesday, replacing incumbent Mark Butler, who did not run for re-election.

Thompson, a former state legislator, defeated another former lawmaker, Democrat William Boddie.

Butler became Georgia’s first Republican labor commissioner in 2011. Michael Thurmond, now CEO of DeKalb County, was the last Democrat to hold any statewide constitutional office.

The position oversees Georgia’s Department of Labor, which administers Georgia’s unemployment insurance and oversee child labor issues, among other responsibilities.

