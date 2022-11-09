Republican Rich McCormick elected to Georgia’s 6th congressional district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Republican Rich McCormick became one of Georgia’s newest congressional representatives Tuesday, defeating Democrat Bob Christian in an open race for the 6th district.

Due to the 2022 census, Georgia legislative leaders were required to redraw all of the state’s legislative and congressional maps. Prior to redistricting, the 6th was represented by Democrat Lucy McBath.

But the state’s GOP-led legislature redrew the district’s boundaries to make it more Republican leaning. McBath and fellow Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux were redrawn into the same district, and McBath defeated Bourdeaux earlier this year into the latter’s 7th district. McBath defeated Bourdeaux in this year’s May Democratic primary.

The newly drawn 6th district includes many of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, including portions of eastern Cobb, north Fulton and northern DeKalb counties.

