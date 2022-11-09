STK Atlanta offers Thanksgiving menu Nov. 24 to 27

STK Atlanta
STK Atlanta(STK Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Nov. 8, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Luxury steakhouse STK is offering a special Thanksgiving menu from Nov. 24 to 27. Customers can grab a Roasted Free-Range Turkey for dine-in or takeout.

The turkey comes with stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

The turkey costs $64 if dining in or grabbing a single-serving takeout. It’s $29 for kids dining in or $124 for a double-serving takeout. Takeout comes with a pumpkin pie; the pie is $12 per slice is dining in. The sides are $18 each if you’re grabbing takeout.

More information can be found here.

