Fired poll worker in Fulton County defends social media posts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Laura Kronen says she was wrongfully fired as a Fulton County poll worker Tuesday.

Fulton County election officials say Kronen and her son Brett were fired after another poll worker reported comments Kronen made during a poll worker event and on social media. In one of her many posts about the election, Kronen posted this Tweet on November 3, 2022, where she encouraged her followers to report anything they see and to take video of anything shady.

Atlanta News First reporter Don Shipman pointed out it is illegal to record a ballot inside a polling site.

“I didn’t say record in a polling place. I did not say that,” said Kronen.

In referencing Kronen’s firing, Fulton County election officials, which consulted with the Secretary State’s office about the matter, said they were concerned about a threat to election security involving videos and photos posted online.

“If they discovered it two or three weeks earlier, then they have a conversation, had them sign some stuff, do some extra training, but know that they were going in that day they just got that information. I think it was probably not an unwise decision on Fulton County’s part to take those particular poll workers off the grid for the moment,” said Gabriel Sterling, of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

During a news conference Wednesday Sterling said the Secretary of State’s office was also aware of a post Kronen made during the January 6th insurrection in Washington D.C. where she wrote “I stood up for what’s right. This election is a sham. Mike Pence is a traitor. I stormed the capitol.”

“Let’s get this very straight. I was not in the capitol. I went to a rally. I used a poor choice of words before I knew what storming actually meant,” said Kronen.

Kronen says her son is a victim too. She says he too, did nothing wrong.

