Trump-backed Burt Jones leading Georgia’s lieutenant governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Burt Jones, who had the endorsement of Donald Trump and is currently facing accusations of being a fake elector for the former president in Fulton County, was leading in his race become Georgia’s new lieutenant governor.

As of 11:30 p.m., Jones, a middle Georgia state senator, was leading Democrat Charlie Bailey, who was running with the support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp.

According to the Georgia secretary of state, Jones was maintaining a 52-46% lead over Bailey.

Full interactive results of Georgia’s Nov. 8 elections

After being elected to the state House in 2012, Republican Geoff Duncan became Georgia’s lieutenant governor in 2018, defeating Sarah Riggs Amico with 52% of the vote.

Who holds the balance of power? Full interactive results of the nation’s Nov. 8 elections

In 2020, Duncan became a vocal critic of Trump’s claims the election was stolen. He even penned a book entitled “GOP 2.0: How the 2020 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America’s Conservative Party.”

Duncan’s departure after only one term as lieutenant governor opened the door for Jones, who had represented middle Georgia’s District 25 since 2012. Bailey ran unsuccessfully for Attorney General in 2018.

The race has drawn national attention due to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ continuing investigation into alleged 2020 election malfeasance. Willis has been disqualified from investigating Jones’ alleged role as a fake elector operating on Trump’s behalf because of her support of Bailey.

On June 14, Willis attended a fundraiser for Bailey, well after she had already convened a grand jury to investigate an alleged plot involving 16 Republicans who served as fake electors, one of whom was allegedly Jones.

Willis was disqualified from investigating Jones by Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.