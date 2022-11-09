Two female Muslim candidates made history in Georgia election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ruwa Romman and Nabilah Islam won races in Gwinnett County.

Romman said despite opponents’ attacks on their faith and ability to lead, she is encouraged by how her constituents voted.

Romman, who was born in Jordan and moved to Georgia at just 7 years old, has not let those kinds of attacks shake her faith in her community and her mission to serve.

“There was a time when my high school teacher took me into the hallway and accused me of ties to terrorism or kids would point at my house and say that is the bomb lab. To go from that to people consciously going, “I want her to be my representative is so incredible”,” said Romman.

Romman, who will become the first Muslim woman to serve in the Georgia House, has worked as field organizer for the Georgia Muslim Voter Project to inspire Muslims across the state to get out and vote.

“My faith tells me to take care of my neighbor eight doors down, my faith tells me to give to charity, my faith tells me to take care of my community, my faith tells me to be honest,” said Romman.

Nabilah Islam shares that faith is a graduate of Gwinnett County Public Schools. She will become the first Muslim woman to serve in Georgia’s Senate. Islam has led a life of inspiring minority communities across Georgia to make their voices heard and their votes count.

“We don’t have a lot fo omen or people of color in the halls of power. And I want to change that. When you’re a Muslim woman, you have to work 10x harder and I’m excited to work for our community and be a voice for the Muslim community,” said Islam.

It was certainly a momentous night for both women, and for Romman, not only will she become the first Muslim woman in the state House, she also becomes the first Palestinian woman to serve in that role as well.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.