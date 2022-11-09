U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk wins re-election
Incumbent defeats Democrat Antonio Daza in Georgia’s 11th district
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk won re-election to Georgia’s 11th congressional district on Tuesday.
Loudermilk, who won the seat first in 2015, defeated Democrat Antonio Daza in Georgia’s 2022 midterms.
Loudermilk’s district covers several of metro Atlanta’s northern suburbs, including Marietta, Acworth and Smyrna.
