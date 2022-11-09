U.S. Rep. David Scott wins 11th term in Congress

Scott is metro Atlanta’s longest serving congressional representative.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta’s longest-serving congressional representative was re-elected Tuesday in Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

First elected in 2002, U.S. Rep. David Scott defeated Republican Caesar Gonzales in Georgia’s 13th district.

The 13th district includes much of metro Atlanta’s southern and western portions, including the cities of Austell, Jonesboro, Mableton, Douglasville, Stockbridge, and Union City.

