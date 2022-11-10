10-year-old boy reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police is looking for 10-year-old Elijah who was reported missing Wednesday. According to police, Elijah was last seen near Arbor Hill Rd after getting off the bus. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and backpack.

Elijah is described as 4 feet-9-inches tall, weight 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you see him call SVU at 770-724-7710.

