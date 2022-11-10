10-year-old boy reported missing in DeKalb County
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police is looking for 10-year-old Elijah who was reported missing Wednesday. According to police, Elijah was last seen near Arbor Hill Rd after getting off the bus. He was wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a black jacket and backpack.
Elijah is described as 4 feet-9-inches tall, weight 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you see him call SVU at 770-724-7710.
