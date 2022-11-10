11-year-old shot during drive-by shooting in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was injured in a shooting overnight in DeKalb County.

Police say an 11-year-old was hit by a bullet during a drive-by shooting on Muirforest Way in Stone Mountain.

Detectives tell us the child is expected to be okay. No other details have been made available at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to find out more and will update this story as soon as we learn more.

