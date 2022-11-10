13-year-old student charged for bomb threat against Roswell daycare

Police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday morning at The Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge...
Police are investigating a bomb threat Thursday morning at The Goddard School on Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.(MGN)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell Police have charged a 13-year-old student for making a bomb threat against the Goddard School of Roswell.

The student made a cell phone call to 911, announced a bomb threat and hung up. They were on a Fulton County school bus to Holcomb Bridge Middle School when they made the call. The GPS coordinates showed the Goddard School, sending police to the school.

A press release said, “further investigation and interviews determined that the student intended Holcomb Bridge Middle School as the target location for their criminal phone call.”

The student considered the call a “prank,” but they have been charged with terroristic threats.

