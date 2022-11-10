Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier to host Thanksgiving giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Falcons rookie Tyler Allgeier will host a Thanksgiving giveaway Nov. 14.

Allgeier is teaming up with UnitedHealthcare to donate $12,000 to Atlanta CASA and give away Thanksgiving meals to 120 families. Atlanta CASA is “a leading voice for abused and neglected children focused on improving their quality of life by providing personalized, timely, culturally sensitive representation in juvenile court.”

The giveaway will be held at the Judge Romae T. Powell Juvenile Justice Center parking lot at 395 Pryor St. SW beginning at 4 p.m.

