Atlanta police looking for person of interest in sexual assault case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in a sexual assault case that occurred Oct. 28.

The person of interest is described as having bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline.

Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line online or at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.