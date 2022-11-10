Atlanta police looking for person of interest in sexual assault case

Person of interest in sexual assault case
Person of interest in sexual assault case(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in a sexual assault case that occurred Oct. 28.

The person of interest is described as having bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline.

Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line online or at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

