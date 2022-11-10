Atlanta police looking for person of interest in sexual assault case
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in a sexual assault case that occurred Oct. 28.
The person of interest is described as having bumps under his eyes, a stubble beard, and a receding hairline.
Atlanta police are offering a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line online or at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
