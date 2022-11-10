Big money, big names pouring into Georgia’s Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of dollars in campaign spending and big political names are already pouring into Georgia, only hours after the runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker became official.

On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will be appearing with Walker at a Canton brewery.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said Thursday morning it is investing $7 million in field organizing to help Walker win election to his first, full six-year Senate term.

Late Wednesday, the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its partner, Women Speak Out PAC said it will spend at least $1 million in the runoff in support of “Walker’s pro-life position to Raphael Warnock’s pro-abortion extremism.”

“We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground-game is critical to winning in Georgia, and we’re wasting no time in kick-starting these programs in the runoff,” said U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, DSCC chair. “The DSCC is proud to partner with the Warnock campaign to build off their strong field programs and launch an unprecedented organizing effort in the runoff that will ensure we reach every voter we need to win on December 6.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger - who won his re-election battle on Tuesday - confirmed the runoff in a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

