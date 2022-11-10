Braves trade Odorizzi to Rangers for Allard in pitcher swap

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have re-acquired left-hander Kolby Allard, a former first-round pick by the team, from the Texas Rangers for right-hander Jake Odorizzi and cash.

The 25-year-old Allard was Atlanta’s first-round pick, No. 14 overall, in the 2015 draft. Allard was 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 games, all in relief, last season. He also spent time as a starter at Triple-A Round Rock.

The 32-year-old Odorizzi was an All-Star with Minnesota in 2019, when he had a career-best 15 wins.

The Braves acquired Odorizzi from Houston on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.