Deputies pass out thousands of Thanksgiving Meals to Gwinnett County families

“You are more than just a citizen, you are more than a resident, you are a partner.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The holidays came early for thousands of families in Gwinnett County on Thursday.

“Your success is our success,” said Deputy Carlton J Releford with Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.” This is our second event. Last year we served 3,000 families.”

This year, deputies are at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds expecting to feed six thousand families thanksgiving meals. The sheriff’s office partnered with more than 30 organizations to make this event possible.

“You are more than just a citizen, you are more than a resident, you are a partner,” said Deputy Releford.

