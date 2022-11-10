Disability activist, ‘Olmstead v. L.C.’ plaintiff Lois Curtis dead at 55

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Artist and disability advocate Lois Curtis has died of pancreatic cancer. She was 55.

Curtis was the “L.C.” in Olmstead v. L.C. (1999), a landmark Supreme Court decision for disability rights. The case determined that people with disabilities, especially mental disabilities, have a right to live in the broader community rather than be institutionalized. The Supreme Court considered mental illness a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act and that “unjustified isolation” was a form of discrimination. The decision did not ban institutions, but rather that “each disabled person is entitled to treatment in the most integrated setting possible.”

Curtis had developmental disabilities and schizophrenia and lived in institutions until Atlanta Legal Aid helped bring the case, along with fellow plaintiff Elaine Wilson. Wilson died in 2005.

Behavioral specialist Danny Hoover called Curtis “the godmother of the disability rights movement in Georgia.” He said, “she became the beacon of hope for so many people that historically had little or no voice in their service location. Since she made this stand, the advocacy movement has made many more changes to the way people with disabilities receive supports in communities.”

There will be a viewing Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Donald Trimble Funeral Home in Decatur. A funeral will follow at noon on Nov. 12. The funeral will be livestreamed.

