Dispute between customers outside DeKalb County Waffle House turns deadly
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House in DeKalb County.
It happened Wednesday night around 10:25 p.m. at the Flat Shoals Parkway location in Decatur. Police say it all started with a dispute between several customers that led to shots being fired.
An Atlanta News First photographer at the scene reported seeing an employee’s car riddled with bullets outside the restaurant.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information, contact DeKalb Police or Crime Stoppers.
