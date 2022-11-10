Dispute between customers outside DeKalb County Waffle House turns deadly

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Waffle House in DeKalb County.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:25 p.m. at the Flat Shoals Parkway location in Decatur. Police say it all started with a dispute between several customers that led to shots being fired.

An Atlanta News First photographer at the scene reported seeing an employee’s car riddled with bullets outside the restaurant.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Waffle House on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur. (Atlanta News First)

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, contact DeKalb Police or Crime Stoppers.

