Douglasville 8-year-old hailed a hero for helping family escape burning home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville 8-year-old is being called a hero for alerting his family that their home was on fire Monday.

Channing told Atlanta News First that he knew exactly what to do when he smelled smoke inside the house on Opal Drive.

“I learned about this in school,” he said. “If I smelled smoke and there’s somebody in the house, I gotta go tell them.”

It was Channing’s quick thinking and speedy response that saved his family, according to Douglas County fire officials.

“My mom told me go outside and take my little sister,” he said. “So I did that and she called the fire department and they came.”

Channing’s family and the fire department said they are all proud.

Deputy Chief Eric Phillips said not only were Channing’s actions brave, but the family’s working smoke alarms also made a difference.

“Please don’t take the batteries out, it’s so important to have a working smoke alarm,” he said.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical, according to fire officials.

Phillips said now is the perfect time for everyone to be checking their smoke alarms.

Douglas County residents can also pick up a free smoke alarm at Douglas County fire headquarters and have them installed.

“Have a plan where to meet if you have a fire or smell smoke,” Phillips said.

