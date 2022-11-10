Dunkin’ in Duluth to celebrate reopening with free coffee

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins at 3725 Club Dr. in Duluth will reopen Nov. 11, and they’re celebrating by giving away free coffee!

The first 100 guests in line at 9 a.m. will receive free coffee for a year. Dunkin’ will also donate $1,000 to Worley Brown Boys & Girls Club at 10 a.m. The new 2,000-square-foot restaurant will seat 12 guests, employ 25 crew members and be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

