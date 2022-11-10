Early voting begins Nov. 28 in Raphael Warnock-Herschel Walker runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Early voting begins Monday, Nov. 28, in Georgia’s nationally watched U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

The runoff itself is set for Dec. 6.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, voters can request an absentee ballot, which must be completed and received by their county’s election office 11 days before the election. Once approved, the county’s election office will send an absentee ballot to the voter.

Neither Warnock or Walker earned a majority in this week’s 2022 midterms, thus sending the race into a runoff that was officially confirmed by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday.

Millions of dollars in campaign spending and big political names are already pouring into Georgia. On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will be appearing with Walker at a Canton brewery.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is investing $7 million in field organizing to help Walker win election to his first, full six-year Senate term. The Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and its partner, Women Speak Out PAC said it will spend at least $1 million in the runoff in support of Walker.

Warnock won his current seat in a January 2021 runoff against Kelly Loeffler, who had been appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the unexpired term of Johnny Isakson, who had resigned due to health reasons. Warnock’s win, along with Jon Ossoff’s ouster of then-incumbent David Perdue, gave Georgia two Democratic U.S. senators for the first time in decades.

