Falcons player Jake Matthews and his wife Meggi welcome new baby

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews is known for facing off against some of the fiercest competition in the NFL.

On Thursday, he and his wife, Meggi, welcomed their first child together. According to an Instagram post, Meggi wrote a message to her newborn son.

“Only you would come on game day baby boy! Here we go!! Let’s get dad back for this game,” she said.

The Atlanta Falcons are currently 4-5 and will face the lowly Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The team hopes he will be ready to play on Thursday night.

