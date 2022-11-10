Midtown Atlanta student still in hospital weeks after hit-and-run, no arrest made

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in identifying an SUV involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

Mick Bergstrom’s 17-year-old daughter, Kat, was walking home from a friend’s house near Lanier Boulevard and Virginia Avenue on Nov. 10 around 11:30 p.m. Police believe the driver of a silver Honda Pilot hit the Midtown High Senior. Her father said she was dragged nearly 70 feet and left on the side of the road.

“There’s a drag mark down the street where you see the fibers from her jeans in the drag mark,” Bergstrom said. “It’s phenomenal agony. I don’t know how she can do it.”

SUV involved in hit-and-run caught on camera

Kat has been in the hospital since. The teen suffered severe burns and several broken bones.

“She has a collapsed lung, broken ribs (front and back),” Bergstrom explained. “I think she was dragged there because that’s where some of her worst wounds are on her back from being drugged. The spine was broken in three spots. The pelvis was broken on both sides – and the right socket as well.”

Bergstrom said it will be months before his daughter fully recovers.

Atlanta police are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line online or at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and receive the money.

