FIRST ALERT: Windy today with rain starting this evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Your morning commute is dry, but rain from Tropical Storm Niocle will move into north Georgia this evening.

Thursday’s summary

High - 67°

Normal high - 66°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

Tropical Storm Nicole (Atlanta News First)

We’ll start feeling the impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole today in north Georgia.

Wind: A wind advisory is in effect for all of north Georgia through Friday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected throughout the day.

Rain: Rain will start moving into north Georgia as you’re driving home from work this evening. Heavier rain will move in tonight through your Friday morning commute. We’ll continue to see rain around lunchtime Friday with the rain moving out by the time you drive home from work Friday evening.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Thursday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 7 a.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

Severe weather: The risk of severe weather is low in metro Atlanta. An isolated, spin-up tornado may be possible in east Georgia -- depending on the track of Nicole -- but at this time that risk is low.

It will be dry this weekend, but much colder with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s starting Sunday.

